Ka Lima O Maui will host its 6th annual Job Fair from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Wailuku Community Center located at 395 Waena Place.

The job fair is being held in honor of “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” and will feature over 30 employers. All job seekers are invited.

Over 200 job seekers stopped by the job fair in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Ka Lima O Maui will be offering job seekers the chance to win $100 credit towards interview clothes, (donated by Sears), and a chance to win a coupon for a free haircut courtesy of “IBS” School of Cosmetology.

Safelink Wireless will also be in attendance, offering free mobile phones to qualified job seekers.