Ryan Nobriga will chair the 2018 Maui County Charity Walk, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced today.

Ryan is the general manager of The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas and will oversee the Charity Walks held on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.

“As the 2018 Charity Walk chairperson, it is an honor to represent the residents of Maui County,” said Nobriga. “It is truly a privilege to lead the efforts for what is sure to be another successful year in Maui County.”

In 2017, Maui County alone raised $1,212,066. For the last eight years, Maui has raised more money than O‘ahu; Maui County has raised more dollars on a per capita basis since 1981.

The Charity Walk is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Hawai‘i.

Statewide in 2017, over a $2.2 million was raised via walks held on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, the Big Island, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i. Since the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association started hosting the event in 1980, Maui County has raised a cumulative total of $11.6 million, benefitting hundreds of nonprofit organizations on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. And most importantly, all the funds raised on Maui remain in Maui County to benefit the local community and its residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

MHLA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the visitor industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities via the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism and scholarships for University of Hawai‘i Maui College students; and benefits the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education golf tournament and Kupuna Dinner.

The next Visitor Industry Charity Walks will be held on May 5, 2018, on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, and May 12, 2018, on Maui.

Beginning in mid-December, nonprofit grant applications can be found online.

Additional information can be received by emailing info@mauihla.org.