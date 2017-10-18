The US Coast Guard is continuing the search for two people who were aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter helicopter that went missing off the northwest side of Moloka‘i on Monday, Oct. 16.

Missing are:

Jeremy Dossetter, 27-years-old.

Oliver Kirsch, 25-years-old.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Coast Guard assets have searched approximately 7,200 square miles.

Responding are:

* HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

* U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364), an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

* U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349), a 110-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu.

* Maui County Fire Department Air 1 helicopter and ground crews.

* MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37.

* A civilian helicopter from Mauna Loa Helicopter Pilot School.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center received a call from the Honolulu International Airport control tower at 7:26 p.m. Monday, reporting they had lost communications with a Robinson R44 helicopter with two people aboard.

The helicopter was reported to have left Honolulu Monday on a day trip to Moloka‘i and was on its way back.

Weather on scene is currently 25 to 30 mph winds out of the east with 8-foot seas.