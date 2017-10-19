Officers with the Maui Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Division executed a search warrant at Epic Coil Sauce in Wailuku on Oct. 17, 2017, at about 7:43 p.m.

During the search, officers recovered 8.63 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, $747 in US currency and drug paraphernalia. In addition, a 15-year-old female employee was located within the business.

The owner of the business, 35-year-old Sheldon Fernandez of Wailuku, was arrested and charged for the offense(s) of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials say officers were acting on information received that Fernandez had been employing juveniles at his business while hosting parties there and providing the juveniles with alcohol, electronic cigarettes and illicit drugs.

His bail was set at $25,000.