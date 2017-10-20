The Maui County Department of Water Supply is continuing its Stage 1 water shortage declaration in the Upcountry district due to reduced surface water flow and an ongoing dry weather forecast for the summer and fall.

The Stage 1 water shortage became effective Tuesday, July 18, 2017. At Stage 1, the water rates remain the same.

By law, the director of water supply, with the approval of the mayor, is authorized to declare a water shortage whenever the water supply becomes inadequate in any area in the county due to a period of drought, an infrastructure or mechanical malfunction, natural disaster, or other event causing a water shortage.

A Stage 1 water shortage exists if the director determines that anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by one to fifteen percent.

Due to the declaration of a Stage 1 water shortage, all Upcountry water consumers are asked to conserve water and to avoid any unnecessary water use until further notice. Water conservation measures taken now could prevent the progression to a Stage 2 or 3 water shortage. Some friendly tips on conserving water are as follows:

Evaluate water habits. Have a family discussion about how to reduce water usage.

Choose drought-tolerant and native plants that can thrive in our climate.

Sweep steps, walkways and driveways with a broom instead of using a hose or power sprayer.

Install low-flow fixtures by obtaining free low-flow shower heads, faucet aerators, toilet bags, and hose nozzles from the DWS Water Resources & Planning Division office. Visit the office at One Main Plaza, Ste. 102, Wailuku (corner of Vineyard and Main Street, enter from the sidewalk) or call the DWS at 463-3110. Business hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The DWS thanks its customers for its cooperation and understanding.

For general information, visit www.mauiwater.org.