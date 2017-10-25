Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday. North shores of Molokai and Maui and west shore of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Thursday for seas up to 7 to 12 feet.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is up to 10 to 15 foot faces with some spots pushing 20 feet on the sets.

West: Surf heights are expected to be 10 to 15 feet today for spots open to the northwest. Spots catching the southwest are forecast around knee/waist high.

South: Spots catching the southwest could get up to knee/waist high. Chest high on the sets at the best spots.

A large north-northwest swell is spreading across island waters this morning. This swell is larger than expected and a high surf warning is in effect for the north and west facing shores of Molokai and the north shore of Maui. We expect elevated, dangerous surf for today for our north and west facing shores.

The next large northwest swell is forecast to start impacting the north and west facing shores of most islands Thursday night. This swell generated by former Typhoon Lan in the far northwest Pacific several days ago, is expected to bring another round of warning-level surf to the north and west facing shores of most islands. This swell is slated to peak Friday. A smaller moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday of next week.

The east facing shores will get some wrap from the large northwest swells. Otherwise, surf will be small due to light trade conditions.

The south facing shores will be getting some small pulses mainly from the southeast through Friday. After that, the surf will trend smaller.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

