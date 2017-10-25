The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for North and West facing shores of Molokai and North facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

A High Surf Warning means that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in very dangerous swimming conditions, and deadly rip currents.

Dangerous beach conditions are expected along exposed north and west facing shores due to large surf and strong currents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect surf along north and west facing shores of Molokai and north facing shores of Maui of 20 to 25 feet.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

NWS says to expect ocean water sweeping across beaches, coastal benches and lava flows, creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.

Powerful long shore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.

Precautionary measures: These dangerous conditions mean that only highly experienced persons should enter the water. Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beachfront areas.

Large breaking surf, signigicant shore-break and dangerous currents, make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.