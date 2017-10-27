Hawaiian Airlines today took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft.

Hawaiian’s highly-efficient A321neo fleet of 18 aircraft will be used primarily to expand the carrier’s US West Coast network, with a focus on adding non-stop flights to the neighbor islands.

Hawaiian will launch daily non-stop service between Portland and Kahului, Maui, on Jan. 18.

A321neo flights between Oakland and Līhue on Kauaʻi will begin April 11, followed by service between Los Angeles and the Kona Coast on the Island of Hawaiʻi next summer.

Additional routes will be announced as Hawaiian welcomes the A321neo fleet through 2020.

Airline executives say the routes will offer guests more options for direct access to Hawaiʻi’s neighbor islands while enjoying the comfort of medium-haul, single-aisle A321neo aircraft.