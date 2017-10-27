Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday. West shores of Maui.

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for north shores of Maui and Molokai and west shores of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for seas up to 7 to 13 feet.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is up to 25 to 32 foot faces for best outer reef breaks.

West: Northwest swell is up to 10 to 15 feet today for exposed areas.

South: Easing south-southwest and south-southeast knee/waist high with chest high sets.

Our current northwest swell is forecast to gradually fade today before another huge swell moves in. This new swell is slated to peak Friday. A High Surf Warning is likely to be posted this afternoon. A smaller moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday of next week.

The east facing shores will get some wrap from the large northwest swells. Otherwise, surf will be small generated from trade conditions.

The south facing shores will be getting some small pulses mainly from the southeast through Friday. After that, the surf will trend smaller.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

