The Maui Department of Water Supply’s back-up booster pump in the Koali area of East Maui has been repaired, and the water conservation measure that was previously in place, has been lifted.

The conservation request was issued earlier this week when the back-up booster pump malfunctioned during Tuesday’s storm. The conservation request was lifted at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Department officials extended their appreciation to customers for their cooperation during the past few days.