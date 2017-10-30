The free credit-monitoring website WalletHub recently released its in-depth analysis identifying 2017’s states most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

Identity theft and fraud has been prominent in the news recently, with Equifax losing its $7 million anti-fraud contract with the IRS after a major data breach exposed the confidential information of more than 145 million American consumers.

To determine where Americans are most susceptible to such crimes, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across eight key metrics. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to average loss amount due to fraud.

In addition, WalletHub offers an identity theft guide and free credit monitoring to help consumers handle or prevent the damaging effects of cybercrimes.

Hawai‘i had the following scores on the states most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud list (1=most vulnerable; 25=average).

51st – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

28th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft

47th – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

23rd – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Fraud

23rd – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports

46th – Persons Arrested for Fraud per Capita

24th – Compliance with REAL ID Act

For more details, view the full report online.