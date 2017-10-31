A manpower shortage resulted in missed trash pickup along residential refuse routes in Kahului today.

The County of Maui Dept. of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division reports that all missed pickups are expected to be completed tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

The affected areas in Kahului include:

Kamehameha Avenue, Molokaʻi Hema Street; Laʻau Street; Kaulana Street; Niʻihau Street; Moali Street; W. Lānaʻi Street; S. Lānaʻi Street; S. Oʻahu Street; Molokaʻi Akau Street; Molokini Street; Alehela Street; Kane Street; Kaulawahine Street; Kahoʻolawe Street; as well as all surrounding streets and roads.

Officials with the Solid Waste Division apologized for the inconvenience and thanked the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.