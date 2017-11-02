An informational briefing takes place today at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, focusing on coral bleaching, overfishing and pollution.

Experts hope the Reef Madness event will address issues relating to Hawaiʻi’s marine ecosystems and proactively craft policy solutions.

Representative Kaniela Ing of Maui who chairs the House Committee on Ocean, Marine Resources and Hawaiian Affairs, said he plans to push the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to be more proactive.

“Hawaiʻi’s reefs are not just beautiful and vital to our environment, but they add billions to our local economy. We know now that climate change and overfishing are not just problems for future generations. The great barrier reef has already effectively been killed, and we need to make sure Hawaiʻi isn’t next. We’re bringing together experts, community members, and key policy makers–all in one room–to proactively craft policy solutions,” said Rep. Ing (Kīhei, Wailea, Mīkena).

Rep. Chris Lee, (Kailua, Waimanalo) who is co-hosting the event said it’s time to take action after already losing 50% of the world’s coral reefs over the last 40 years.

Featured presenters include the Coral Reef Recovery Lab, University of Hawaiʻi, NOAA, DLNR Division of Aquaitc Resources and the Surfrider Foundation.