Looking Ahead

A stalled front northwest of Kauai will keep light winds and humid conditions over Kauai and Oahu today, while dry trade winds prevail over the Big Island and Maui. Strengthening trade winds will be felt on all islands by Friday, and are forecast to become breezy this weekend as the front gradually falls apart. Windward areas could be more showery Friday night and Saturday before drier and cooler air moves in from the northeast on Sunday.

Today

We expect variable winds around 5 to 15 mph and transitioning to trades from 10 to 15 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast today with haze to start and clearing as the trade winds begin to pick up. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 8 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers. Mostly clear leeward with isolated showers. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be land breezes around 10 to 20 mph.

