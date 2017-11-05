The Maui Humane Society reports that a $300 reward is being offered for the return of a lost foster dog, that reportedly escaped from her foster home on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2017.

The dog named “Pele” is described as weighing 67 pounds, and was wearing a red collar. Organization leaders say the dog is very gentle and sweet, but also reluctant to approach people.

The foster home is located on Kekoanui Place in Haʻikū. Kekoanui Place intersects with Hoʻokili Road off Hāna Highway which is about three miles west of Twin Falls.

MHS has set a trap, and is posting fliers but organization leaders say they need help looking for the dog.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call MHS enforcement at (808) 877-3680 ext. 211.