Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort today launched its first-ever hospitality brand partnership with Southern California designer Show Me Your Mumu. The exclusive palm print collaboration, dubbed “Andaz Maui x Mumu” was inspired by the 15-acre beachfront resort and destination.

“Andaz Maui is continually striving to create exciting partnerships to enhance the guest experience and bring unique opportunities to our well-traveled guests,” said Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort General Manager Michael Jokovich. “Our two brands have a shared philosophy of a free-spirited lifestyle, but one that is visually stunning, and we could not have dreamt up a chicer, more vibrant print to reflect the property.”

The five different silhouettes are designed with day-to-night in mind—with tunics, kimonos, maxi and mini dresses and the cult-followed “mae mu.”

“Andaz Maui is the perfect destination for the Mumu girl,” said Cammy Miller, who co-founded the company in 2010 with her BFF Cologne Trude. “We love Hawaiʻi — the people, the beach, the vibrant colors, and the relaxing feeling you get the minute you arrive. With the Mumu traveler in mind, we created a collection that can take you straight off the plane to the beach or to dinner.”

Andaz Maui x Mumu ready-to-wear line includes the Peta Tunic with cut-out shoulders; the lightweight island-style Bali Kimono; the Mae Mu, its signature multi-hyphenate that’s equal parts cover-up, dress and top; the free-flowing Circus Mini Dress; and the elegant yet versatile Bronte maxi dress.

The limited-edition Andaz Maui x Mumu capsule collection can be purchased at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort and online, with prices starting at $124.