Kā’anapali Beach Hotel will host an extravagant all-you-can eat Thanksgiving Day feast on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The hotel’s award-winning Tiki Terrace restaurant will have two special meals, each at different times to best suit each families’ preference, featuring Kiawe Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib.

Other menu items will include sausage and sage stuffing, fresh cranberry sauce, and candied yams. Guests can also enjoy local favorites including poke, seafood, pork lau lau, kiawe slow-roasted prime rib and passion fruit glazed ham.

Desserts will include pumpkin pie, cakes, cheesecakes, or build-your-own shortcake.

The Thanksgiving Night event will include live Hawaiian entertainment from 5-8 p.m.

Times and prices are as follows:

Thanksgiving Early Bird Buffet (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

$47 for adults

$26 for children 6-12 years

Children 5 and under are free with a paying adult

Thanksgiving Night (3– 7 p.m.)

$53 for adults

$26 for children 6-12 years

Children 5 and under are free with a paying adult

Reservations are required, to book a reservation call 808-667-0124 or click here.