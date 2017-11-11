Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are expected through next week. A disturbance high in the atmosphere is forecast to move across the state over the weekend and linger near the islands through early next week. This could bring some unstable conditions. Stronger winds are forecast by the middle of next week.

Today & Sunday

We expect northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Frequent showers are expected with a chance of locally heavy rainfall. Windward sides are more likely to get this weather. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°. On Sunday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with frequent windward showers and scattered leeward showers. After midnight, shower coverage expected to taper off some. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be east around 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

