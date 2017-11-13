Hawaiian Airlines has confirmed job fairs for former Island Air employees in Līhu‘e on Kauaʻi, Kahului on Maui and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island. The Maui job fair will take place at Kahului Airport for customer service and ramp agents. (Details are posted below).

These sessions are reserved for Island Air workers who were displaced amid Friday’s abrupt shutdown of service.

The job fairs are in addition to the upcoming Nov. 18 Honolulu Open House announced last week.

LIH (Līhue) interviews for Customer Service Agents and Ramp Agents

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 8:20 a.m. to 12 p.m. (20-minute interviews) LIH State of Hawaiʻi Mezzanine Conference Room Bring two copies of your resume Must register online at https://calendly.com/hacareers/lihue



OGG (Kahului) interviews for Customer Service Agents and Ramp Agents Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 8:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. (20-minute interviews) OGG WP Offices – check in at the WP ticket counter Bring two copies of your resume Must register online at https://calendly.com/hacareers/kahului

