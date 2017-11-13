AD
Trades Today, Front Expected Soon

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 13, 2017, 1:21 AM HST (Updated November 12, 2017, 11:27 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

    Looking Ahead

    Monday, moderate winds are forecast to focus showers over windward slopes and shores. An old front will move down the island chain late Tuesday and Wednesday increasing rainfall and bringing a cool and breezy trade wind flow through the rest of the work week.

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 mph. Mostly cloudy with showers likely for windward areas with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

