Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Monday, moderate winds are forecast to focus showers over windward slopes and shores. An old front will move down the island chain late Tuesday and Wednesday increasing rainfall and bringing a cool and breezy trade wind flow through the rest of the work week.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 15 mph. Mostly cloudy with showers likely for windward areas with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

