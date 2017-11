Maui police responded to 13 burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and 22 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 5-11, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 46% from the week before when 24 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 12.5% from the week before when eight incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 8% from the week before when 24 incidents were reported.

Of the nine vehicle thefts, six have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

13 Burglaries

Pukalani

Sunday, Nov. 5, 12:55 p.m.: 2700 block of Olulani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pā‘ia

Monday, Nov. 6, 9:12 a.m.: 99 Hāna Hwy at Aloha Maui Cyclery, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Monday, Nov. 6, 9:42 a.m.: 24 Baldwin Ave at Letarte Swimwear, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Makawao

Monday, Nov. 6, 6:08 p.m.: 3500 block of Piikea Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4:57 p.m.: 1200 block of Makawao Ave, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 12:13 p.m.: 1400 block of Makawao Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 3:02 p.m.: 2000 block of Pi‘iholo Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Wailea

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:21 a.m.: 100 block of Wailea Ike Pl, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6:29 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hāna Hwy, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 10:33 a.m.: 100 block of Papa Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kā‘anapali

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2:26 p.m.: 3350 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Honokowai Marketplace, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Mākena

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9:32 p.m.: 4850 Mākena Alanui Rd at Mākena Surf, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Friday, Nov. 10, 8:42 p.m.: 200 block of Kaihoi St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

9 Vehicle Thefts

Wailea

Sunday, Nov. 5, 1:50 p.m.: 3300 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, SSN994, 2015 Honda CR-V, White – RECOVERED

Wailuku

Sunday, Nov. 5, 7:46 a.m.: Kuikahi Dr/Waiale Rd at Kīhei Gardens Landscape, 651MDE, 1995 Ford L8000 Flatbed, White – RECOVERED

Kīhei

Monday, Nov. 6, 8:02 a.m.: 300 block of S Kīhei Rd, MKU293, 1999 Toyota Camry, Black – RECOVERED

Kahului

Monday, Nov. 6, 10:06 p.m.: 100 Hookele St at Target, JBV006, 2000 Honda Civic, Green

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 9:14 p.m.: 300 block of Ano St, MDT948, 1998 Honda Civic, Black – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Thursday, Nov. 9, 10:06 p.m.: Front St/Prison St at Prison Street parking lot, LGU151, 2017 Ford Fusion, White

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9:14 p.m.: Front St/Prison St at Prison Street parking lot, LHK616, 2016 Infiniti QX70, Silver – RECOVERED

Kā‘anapali

Friday, Nov. 10, 6:05 p.m.: 30 Halawai Dr at Lahaina Motor Sports, M00718, 2016 Genuine Moped, Silver

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:09 a.m.: 200 Nohea Kai Dr at Hyatt Regency employee parking lot, LGX718, 2017 Dodge Caravan, White – RECOVERED

22 Vehicle Break-Ins

Lahaina

Sunday, Nov. 5, 11:30 p.m.: 286 Kupuohi St at Star Noodle, 2017 Nissan Altima, Gray

Sunday, Nov. 5, 12:11 p.m.: 2178 Kupuohi St, 1992 Ford F-150, Blue

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 10:26 p.m.: 174 Lahainaluna Rd at Plantation Inn, 2016 Infiniti QX80, Purple

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 5:37 p.m.: Front St/Prison St at Prison Street public parking lot, 2008 Chrysler T&C, Blue

Kapalua

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2:35 p.m.: 5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Kapalua Bay parking lot, M83955, 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Red

Monday, Nov. 6, 11:04 a.m.: 13401 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Windmills Beach, 2016 Ford Escape, Silver

Thursday, Nov. 9, 12:27 p.m.: 13400 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at MM 30-34, 2017 Nissan Murano, Silver

Friday, Nov. 10, 4:18 p.m.: MP 38 on Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Nākālele Point, 2017 Jeep Cherokee, Silver

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Nov. 5, 1:33 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls gravel parking lot, 2011 Nissan Altima, Red

Wailuku

Monday, Nov. 6, 10:09 a.m.: 200 Waiehu Beach Rd at BB Trucking, 2006 International delivery truck, White

Monday, Nov. 6, 10:09 a.m.: 200 Waiehu Beach Rd at BB Trucking, 1995 International Flatbed, White

Thursday, Nov. 9, 1:57 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at MMMC, 2016 Ford F-150, Red

Thursday, Nov. 9, 10:05 a.m.: 55 Mahalani St at MPD, 2001 Toyota 4-Runner, Silver

Thursday, Nov. 9, 1:57 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at MMMC, 1998 Toyota Tacoma, Gold

Kahului

Monday, Nov. 6, 5:58 p.m.: 199 Dairy Rd at Tamura’s Fine Wine and Liquors, 2007 Dodge Caravan, White

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.: 300 block of S Papa Ave, 2006 Land Rover LR3, Gray

Saturday, Nov. 11, 9:47 p.m.: 275 Kaahumanu Ave at QKC, 2001 Toyota Tacoma, Black

Pā‘ia

Friday, Nov. 10, 12:10 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2016 Ford Festiva, Silver

Nāpili

Friday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m.: 4401 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Hololani Resort, 2016 Chrysler T&C, Silver

Kaunakakai

Friday, Nov. 10, 3:09 p.m.: 120 Ala Malama Ave at Kaunakakai Post Office, 2001 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Unknown Location