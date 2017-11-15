(UPDATE: 9:56 a.m. HST 11.15.17)

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Saito, the Hawaiʻi State Hospital escapee, at approximately 10:30 a.m. (PST) (8:30 a.m. HST), Nov. 15, 2017. The arrest was made as the result of a tip received from an alert taxi cab driver, according to a social media post from San Joaquin Sheriff’s. Saito was arrested in the area of Highway 99 and Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Previous Post:

Maui Now has learned that an arrest has been made for a mental health patient who escaped from the Hawaiʻi State Hospital in Kaneʻohe over the weekend.

Sources tell us that Randall Saito will be booked by Sheriffs in San Joaquin, CA.

The news comes after Saito was charged with felony escape and a $500,000 bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

After leaving the Oʻahu facility on Sunday, Randall Saito caught a flight to Maui and then boarded a Hawaiian Airlines plane to San Jose–all before authorities were notified he was missing.

CBS in San Francisco reports that Saito was known to be in Stockton California on Monday. Saito has been described as a “psychopathic sexual predator.”

His past includes the acquittal of murder by reason of insanity for the 1979 killing of Sandra Yamashiro.

The manhunt included a list of law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Sheriffs Departments and police.

