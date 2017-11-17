Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead today out of the north-northeast. The sets could push up to a couple feet overhead on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today. Sets could be a bit bigger on the sets.

Swells are trending down overall today and into the weekend. On Sunday a reinforcing northerly swell is forecast to begin filling in, likely at advisory levels through much of the upcoming work week. Overlapping swells are forecast over the next week. The swell filling in late Saturday is forecast to peak Sunday, hold through Monday and slowly begin easing Tuesday.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores. A small increase is possible over the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

