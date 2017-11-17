The Maui Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating Lee Mathias who is wanted for several arrest warrants.

Mathias is described as 37 years old, 6′ tall, about 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

DO NOT APPROACH OR TRY TO APPREHEND. If you have any information about Mathias, please call police at 808-244-6400 or 911 in an emergency. You may also call Maui Crimestoppers at 808-242-6966.