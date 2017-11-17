AD
Winds Weakening Today for Maui County

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 17, 2017, 8:40 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2017, 8:40 AM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Winds weakening Friday and Saturday. Windward and mauka spots will get some scattered showers with some isolated showers moving into lee areas carried on our winds. As the winds weaken, they are forecast to shift out of the north bringing cooler conditions for the weekend and into the middle of next week. Clouds and showers will favor north shores and slopes during that time.

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

     

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

