Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Winds weakening Friday and Saturday. Windward and mauka spots will get some scattered showers with some isolated showers moving into lee areas carried on our winds. As the winds weaken, they are forecast to shift out of the north bringing cooler conditions for the weekend and into the middle of next week. Clouds and showers will favor north shores and slopes during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today

We expect northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***