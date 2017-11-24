Youth Swim Camp to be Held During Winter BreakNovember 24, 2017, 10:24 AM HST (Updated November 21, 2017, 3:57 PM) · 0 Comments
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a Swim Camp for youth during their Winter Break.
The camp will be held at New Wailuku Pool, from Dec. 27 to 29, 2017 and Jan. 3 to 5, 2018.
Program registration will be held on Dec. 2, at 8:30 a.m., at the New Wailuku Pool. The camp is for youth swimmers level I and II only.
Registration is based on a first come, first serve basis and space is limited for each level.
Parents must register their children in person as their child may need to do a swim assessment to determine level of participation.
For more information about the camp contact Risa Yarborough at the Aquatics Division at 341-0842.