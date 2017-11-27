The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association distributed 25,000 pounds of rice throughout Maui County this November and December during the organization’s annual “Rice for the Holidays” program.

The donation program began in 2009 when MHLA partnered with Jim Coon of Trilogy Excursions in their annual giveaway of turkeys to the residents of Lānaʻi by adding a 5-pound bag of rice with the turkey. Since then the program has expanded to provide rice for food distributions on Maui and Molokaʻi.

In 2011, Hāna was added to the distribution. The rice was distributed on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi Saturday, Nov. 18; and will be distributed in Hāna on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Additionally, on Maui the rice is being distributed through “Feed My Sheep.”

Governor Ige attended the event on Lānaʻi and assisted with the turkey distribution to residents.

MHLA partners with many of its members to make this food distribution possible including COSTCO Wholesale, Young Brothers and Island Movers.

“This annual food distribution would not be possible without the support of our members,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director for MHLA. “Maui’s visitor industry is a big believer in taking care of the community in which we all live.”

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships, and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education golf tournament and Kupuna Dinner.