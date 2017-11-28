Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Tuesday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Looking Ahead

Gusty winds are forecast to continue bringing windward and mauka showers this week. The wet weather could continue into next weekend.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 10 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and possibly heavy rainfall. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 25 mph.

