Rain & Possible Flooding Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 28, 2017, 1:39 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2017, 11:42 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Tuesday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Gusty winds are forecast to continue bringing windward and mauka showers this week. The wet weather could continue into next weekend.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 10 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and possibly heavy rainfall. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 25 mph.

     

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

