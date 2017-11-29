Kahului Elementary School will remain closed for all students through this week and reopen on Monday, Dec. 4, due to damage caused by a fire on Nov. 24, 2017. Staff will be reporting as normal as the school continues work to ensure the campus is safe for students.

The fire damaged four classrooms, two portable classrooms and affected the school’s water lines. The Hawaii State Department of Education’s Facility Branch is working with the Maui Complex Area to safeguard the campus and return it to operation as soon as possible.

Kahului Elementary School is located in the Central Maui area and serves more than 960 students from preschool through grade 5. The damaged classrooms housed second-, third- and fourth-grade students.