

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui & Molokai and the west side of Molokai through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be double to triple overhead at the best exposed spots. Eighteen foot faces are possible at the deep water breaks on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee high or less today out of the south. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger depending on the exposure to the swell. Some spots could get up to double overhead or more.

South: Surf heights expected around knee high or less today.

Our current north-northwest has peaked and is expected to hold at advisory levels through Friday before fading over the weekend. A new swell is forecast to begin filling in Sunday and Sunday night. Near advisory level surf is expected Monday. Tuesday we could be at warning levels.

A northeast reinforcement is forecast for the weekend.

A small, long-period south swell is forecast to fill in Saturday and linger through Sunday morning.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

