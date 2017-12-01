Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui & Molokai and the west side of Molokai through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast through the weekend with unsettled weather expected to continue through at least Friday. Weather conditions should gradually improve this weekend. The trade winds will weaken on Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of light showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong north to northeast winds should fill in behind it. Cooler and drier conditions are expected by the middle of the week.

Today

We expect east winds around 15 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and scattered showers for leeward spots. Heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers in windward spots and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 to 25 mph.

