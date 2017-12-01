AD
Threat of Unsettled Weather Continues for Maui

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 1, 2017, 1:46 AM HST (Updated November 30, 2017, 9:52 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui & Molokai and the west side of Molokai through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast through the weekend with unsettled weather expected to continue through at least Friday. Weather conditions should gradually improve this weekend. The trade winds will weaken on Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of light showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong north to northeast winds should fill in behind it. Cooler and drier conditions are expected by the middle of the week.

     

    Today 

    We expect east winds around 15 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and scattered showers for leeward spots. Heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers in windward spots and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 to 25 mph.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

