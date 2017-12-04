Hawaiian Airlines will launch daily non-stop service between San Diego International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport on May 1 with new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Hawai‘i’s flagship carrier today also announced the addition of four daily summer flights in 2018, including its first international seasonal service, between Narita and Honolulu.

Hawaiian will deploy its new narrow-body aircraft on non-stop summer flights between San Francisco and Honolulu, and Oakland and Kona on the Island of Hawai‘i.

The airline will also add summer flights between Los Angeles LAX-OGG and NRT-HNL, supplementing existing daily service on each route with A330 wide-body aircraft featuring Premium Cabin lie-flat seating and more Extra Comfort seats.

“We are delighted to offer travelers more options to visit our islands next summer,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Guests will start their Hawaiian vacation the moment they step onboard our aircraft and experience our award-winning warm hospitality.”

In celebration of Hawaiian’s new service between San Diego and Maui, travelers may visit www.hawaiianairlines.com to book a special $199 one-way fare (inclusive of taxes and fees) starting today through Dec. 11 for travel Monday-Thursday between May 1 and 24. Seasonal summer flights are also available for purchase.