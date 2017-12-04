AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Series of Swells Expected This Week for Maui

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 4, 2017, 1:21 AM HST (Updated December 3, 2017, 10:32 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be chest/head high today. By sunset, head high to overhead waves are forecast for the best exposures.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be around knee/waist high today out of the south. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger depending on the exposure to the swell.

    South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today.

    Our new north-northwest swell is filling in and building through the work week. Near advisory level surf is expected Monday. Tuesday we could be at warning levels as it becomes reinforced from the north-northwest.

    The combo of north swell, north winds, high tides and beach erosion could lead to coastal flooding. Keep that in mind as you plan your day.

    A northeast reinforcement is forecast to keep wave heights elevated through the first part of the work week.

    A small south swell is forecast to fill in midweek.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments