The County of Maui Department of Planning will hold a community meeting to discuss cultural and historic resources as they relate to the update of the West Maui Community Plan tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, from 5 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina).

The agenda includes panelist presentations from 5 to 6:15 p.m., a Q&A session from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., and an open house from 7:15 to 8 p.m. Attendees should note that presentations will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

“Preservation is our collective responsibility, and involves efforts of both the community and government,” said Planning Director Will Spence. “This meeting will allow the public to discuss cultural and historic resource issues affecting West Maui, and to hear presentations from a panel of individuals focusing on community-based preservation and stewardship efforts. Attendees also will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussion with the panelists and their community members.”

The West Maui Community Plan guides future growth in West Maui, and is the first of Maui Island’s six community-specific plans to be updated since the Maui County Council adopted the Maui Island Plan in 2012. The existing West Maui Community Plan was adopted in 1996.

The update process involves numerous community meetings and workshops followed by the formation of a Community Plan Advisory Committee, which will review a draft updated plan and provide recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft plan and provide recommendations to the Maui County Council, which ultimately adopts the plan.

More information about the West Maui Community Plan update is at www.wearemaui.org. For generalplanning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.