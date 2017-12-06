A Request for Information has been issued by the Maui County Department of Management to determine the level of interest by potential vendors to make internet access available at various public facilities throughout Maui County.

Officials with Maui County say municipalities throughout the nation have entered into public/private partnerships that provides access to the internet at public facilities and believes it should also explore this option for its residents and visitors.

“The internet has become a necessity and is no longer a luxury of life. It’s how we communicate, share our thoughts, interact with one another and have become an integral part of our collective lives,” said Managing Director Keith Regan.

“We’ve all been at a basketball game, a concert, a football game or other events at our public facilities and been challenged with connectivity issues. Our hope is that, through the development of a publicly available internet solution at our facilities, we will be able to provide internet access at no cost for basic usage and nominal cost for higher bandwidth access,” he added.

Interested parties are asked to review the Request for Information that is currently available on the County of Maui’s website. Responses are due to the Department of Management no later than Dec. 29, 2017.

For more information, contact Managing Director Keith Regan’s office at (808) 270-7855 or email at md.office@mauicounty.gov.