The Department of Fire & Public Safety is informing the public about a phone scam and potential door-to-door fraud scheme targeting Upcountry residents.

Fire officials say that in recent weeks an individual or group claiming to be from the Maui Fire Department have been calling Kula and Pukalani residents offering a free home inspection of their smoke alarms.

“They are enticing residents by offering a free battery replacement in all their smoke alarms during the in-home visit,” said Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto. “They are telling residents that they will be stopping by their home the next day, and not giving people the chance to decline.”

So far, there have been no reports of individuals making door-to-door contact using the tactic, however, fire officials want the public to be informed and prepared should the individuals call.

The fire department says they do not solicit any such initiative regarding free battery replacement of smoke alarms.

MFD says do not let anyone claiming to be from the Maui Fire Department into your home regarding smoke alarms unless you initiated contact with the fire department at the numbers published in the phone book, and you know they are coming.

The Maui Fire Department does offer free smoke alarms with its Smoke Alarm Maui program, but residents must first contact the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau to fill out an application. The applicant must meet certain requirements to qualify for the free smoke alarm installation.

For more information on MFD’s SAM program click here or call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 876-4690.