December 07, 2017 Weather Forecast

December 7, 2017, 7:24 AM HST (Updated December 7, 2017, 7:24 AM) · 0 Comments
Photo Credit: Asa Ellison

High Surf Warning issued December 07 at 3:24AM HST until December 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    West Side

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

    Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

    Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

    South Side

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

    Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

    Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

    North Shore

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

    Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

    Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the morning.

    Central Maui

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

    Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the evening.

    Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

    Upcountry

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

    Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    East Maui

    Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning.

    Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening.

    Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning.

    Lanai City

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

    Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kaunakakai

    Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

    Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Synopsis

    Light winds and cool, dry weather will prevail today with a ridge of high pressure over the islands. A front stalling north of the islands tonight and Friday will bring a slight increase in mainly windward showers as light winds continue. Another cold front is expected on Saturday, bringing a brief period of showers, increasing winds, and a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Winds will diminish Sunday and Monday as mostly dry weather persists.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov
