Attorney General Doug Chin announced that Hawaiʻi has joined a letter authored by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman pressing Eric Hargan, Acting Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, not to roll back the contraception coverage mandate that is part of the Affordable Care Act.

Interim final rules issued by DHHS would exempt employers from complying with the ACA’s contraception coverage mandate due to their religious or moral objections. The state Attorney General’s office states that according to the letter that was sent, DHHS’s interim final rules “violate the Administrative Procedure Act, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Establishment Clause.”

Attorney General Chin said, “Unfortunately the Trump Administration has embarked on a multi-pronged assault on women’s health care, and these final interim rules are part of that.”

The letter further states: