Lahaina hosts its monthly Second Friday in Lahaina Town Party tomorrow night, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m.

South Pacific Holiday is the theme this month in honor of the holidays.

Concert in Campbell Park

5-6:45 p.m.: Enjoy the sweet sounds of Kuaola

7-8 p.m.: Maui Music Mission Holiday Performance

Free photo op sponsored by 5A Rent-A-Space

South Pacific Santa at the South Pole created by Artist Athena Medina

The Wharf Cinema Center

Christmas Carols and Hawaiian Music live with Uncle Lui Williams

Pearl Harbor interactive exhibit and film in honor of 76th Memorial Observance. Free Admission.

The Outlets of Maui

5-5:45 p.m.: Na Pua O Kapi‘olani Keiki Hula Show

5-7p.m.: Jack Stone on the lanai corner of Front Street and Papalaua

Holiday local crafters

LahainaTown Action Committee in partnership with Betty’s Beach Café and Leilani’s work together to sponsor several west side nonprofits. This assistance allows the nonprofits to fundraise and the event supports the local community. Campbell Park has local food from 5 to 8 p.m. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites you to share in the fun while enjoying a live music concert with a cause.

Participants this month include:

· Na Ki‘a i O Waine‘e – Fresh Lei’s

· Hawaiian Civic Club – Kalua Pork and rice

· Maui Writers Ink – Authors sharing stories and tales

· Maui Humane Society – Education

· Tropsicle – Tropical Popsicles

· Boys & Girls Club – Cookies

· Garden Sushi – Ramen bowls

· Pacific Touch – Jewelry

· King Kamehameha 3rd Elementary – Chow fun

· AAAAA Rent-A-Space – Silent auction /Santa photo op

· AWE- Information and merchandise

· Manakai Swimwear

· Fusion – Fusion Food

· Al’s BBQ -BBQ plates, garlic shrimp, garlic noodles

· Mama Kulena Sunscreen – Reef safe sunscreen information

· Maui Music Mission – Ahi poke bowls

· Maui Body Art – Face painting

Lahaina Art Galleries

Hele Mai – As the sun sets and pau hana begins, what better way to start the weekend than to shop the world renowned art galleries, meet artists, talk story and share in some complimentary pupu and wine from 6-9 p.m. Pick up a free Art Map compliments of the Lahaina Visitor Center at the old Lahaina Courthouse in Banyan Tree Park.

• Kai Pua Gallery: Live glass blowing by Sean Price. Special deals, fabulous seconds and clearance sale, serving wine.

• Peter Lik Gallery: Special promotions on art.

• Lahaina Galleries: Artist Robert Lyn Nelson in Gallery.

• The Village Gallery: Refreshments and music 6-9 p.m.

• Images Fine Art Gallery: Complimentary wine and live music.

• Simon Jon Gallery: Unique Hawaiian wood bowls by artist Jonathan Somaoang, offering 10-20% off select items.

• Sargent’s Fine Art: Enjoy the music of Curt Lee every Friday Art Night at the gallery, featured artist Roman Czerwinski will be on site. Serving wine.

• Martin Lawrence Gallery: 6:30-10 p.m. Fine Art Auction. Serving wine and pūpūs. Live jazz/ambient guitar.

• Kingwell Island Art: Jim Kingwell will be do an art demo. Serving wine and pūpūs.

• Daryl Millard Gallery: Daryl will be painting at the easel and talking about his work. Refreshments will be served.

• Contemporary Masters: Live entertainment

• Lahaina Printsellers: Wine and pūpūs

• Vintage Posters: Wine and pūpūs

• Higgins Harte Gallery International: Wine and pūpūs

Live Music

• Kimo’s: Tori Dixon live music 8-10 p.m. no cover charge

• Pioneer Inn: Live Hawaiian entertainment 6-9 p.m.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: Live Music Happy Hour 2-5 p.m., Will on acoustic guitar

• Cool Cat Café: Live music overlooking the Banyan Tree with Johnny Ringo 7-10:30 p.m.

• Pi Artisan Pizzeria at The Outlets of Maui: Live music with Danyel Alana 6-9 p.m.

Merchant, Restaurants and Foodie Specials

• Ono Gelato Company: Gluten-free baked goods, homemade gelato-filled cannoli, 10% kamaʻāina discount.

• Kimo’s: Free hula pie with coupon (stop by the Lahaina Visitor Center for coupons)

• Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 20% kamaʻāina discount on teppanyaki dining

• The Pioneer Inn: $5 pūpū menu

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off submarine tours

• Banyan Treats: 10% discount on full menu

• Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Happy Hour after the event includes $5 appetizers and $3.50 domestic drafts starting at 9 p.m.

• Pi Artisan Pizza Happy Hour 3-5 p.m. discounted pūpūs and drink specials

The Wharf Cinema Center

• Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Food: Buy one entree, get 50% off second entree.

• Down The Hatch: Features local artist and environmental activist Megan Koeberle 5-9 p.m.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Cool Cat Cafe: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Maui Island Coffee: $2 off 1 lb 100% Kona Coffee

• Pad Thai: 15% off food only

• Pho Saigon 808: 10% off food only

The Wharf Shops Town Party Specials

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Crazy Shirts: Screen printing demo with a complimentary screen print with purchase

• Hangloose Hammocks: $5 off any hammock

• Hibiscus Boutique: 20% off regular-priced jewelry

• JC Chism: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• KC Hawaiian Fashions: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• Lahaina Lifestyle: 10% off regular-priced items

• Lana’s Boutique: 10-50% off sterling silver & handmade jewelry

• L’Infini: 20% off jewelry; 10% off gift items

• Quilts ‘N Fabric: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

• Simon-Jon Gallery: 10-20% discount on select items

• T-Shirt Factory: Buy 4 shirts and get 5th one free

• Three D Gallery: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

Baldwin Home Museum

The popular candlelit tour of the Baldwin Home Museum will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson streets. The $7 fee includes admission to the Wo Hing Museum at 858 Front Street. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.