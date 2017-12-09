Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to double overhead at the best spots on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Spots catching the northwest wrap will be bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north-northwest swell is slowly trending down through the weekend. A new, large, north-northwest is expected to quickly build Saturday night and Sunday producing warning level surf for most north facing shores and some west facing shores. This swell should begin to fade on Monday.

An even larger north-northwest expected to fill in late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing another round of warning level surf to the state.

A small south swell is currently impacting some southern shores and expected to drop over the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

