High Surf Warning issued December 09 at 9:06PM HST until December 11 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east.

South Side

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east.

Synopsis

A weak cold front will continue to advance eastward down the island chain through the overnight hours, then stall and dissipate over the central islands Sunday. Lighter winds will start to turn southerly on Monday ahead of a stronger front, which is expected to cross the state from Tuesday into Wednesday. Breezy north winds will fill in behind the front through Thursday, with unsettled weather possible from Friday into the following weekend.

