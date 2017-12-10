Maui Obituaries

Julia T. Ven

October 19, 1942 – December 6, 2017

Julia T. Ven, 75, of Kahului passed away on Dec. 6, 2017. She was born on Oct. 19, 1942, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Monday, Dec. 12, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m.; prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery, main section.

Julia worked at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa then retired from Kahului International Airport. She was predeceased by her husband, Bienvenido Ven; parents, Cosme Tesorio and Maria Tesorio. She is survivied by her sons, Alex (Yong) Tesorio, Allen Ven, Abraham Ven; and grandson, Ryan Tesorio.

John J. Haleyalbung

March 7, 1959 – December 3, 2017

John J. Haleyalbung, 58, of Waiehu, went home on Dec. 3, 2017. He was born on March 7, 1959 to Andrew William Bemo and Francisca Maria Legasiugtal on Falalis, Woleai, an outer Island of Yap.

Growing up, he took his education seriously, graduating from Outer Islands High School at the age of 16, and going on to graduate from Micronesian Community College at the age of 18. John moved to the US to further his education as an English major at Concordia Teacher’s College in Seward, Nebraska.

While in school he met and married Lois Rides Horse from Garryowen, Montana. They opened their home to many children and youth over the years, happy to be able to provide safety and shelter, no matter the expense. They made their home with their four children in Montana until moving to Kahului in 1997.

John was a generous man who valued hard work. He was an avid reader who never lost his love of learning. He had a great sense of humor and wasn’t afraid to joke with or tease anyone he was around. Although most of his time was occupied by work, he spent any free time he had spear fishing and going to the beach. His love for the ocean was only exceeded by his love for his family and extended family, all to whom he was deeply devoted.

John leaves behind his best friend and loving companion of many years, Nida J. Navalta of Waiehu, his sons, John Bemo and Isaac Saligmai, daughters Nicolette and Elora Haleyalbung, and granddaughter, Lauryn Doradelia Legasiugtal Real Bird, all of Garryowen, Montana, and stepchildren Marlon J. Navalta of Wailuku, and Bienvinida Esther K. Selveira of San Francisco.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Yap, FSM, at a later date.

Mary F. Estrella

July 11, 1927 – December 2, 2017

Mary F. Estrella, 90, of Kahului, Maui passed away under the care of Hospice Maui on Dec. 2, 2017. She was born on July 11, 1927 in Makawao.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at 9 to 11 a.m.; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

Mary was a Chef at Maui Lu. She was pre-deceased by her husband Charles Estrella; son, Joseph Kan Hai; daughter, Frances Pagaduan; parents Joe Fernandez and Elizabeth Smith. She is survived by her sons, Walter Kan Hai Jr. (Mona), Matthew Kan Hai (Berta); daughters, Elizabeth Wong (Jim), Theresa Kan Hai; brother, “Api” Fernandez; sisters, Martha Santos, Alice Prito, Theresa Cain; 19 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, 30 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Juliana Emma (Vierra) Hill

October 30, 1938 – November 30, 2017

Juliana Emma (Vierra) Hill, 79, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on Nov. 30, 2017 at her home under the loving care of her family. She was born on Oct. 30, 1938 in Lahaina, Maui, to the late Wilfred “Freddie” and Emma (Freitas) Vierra. She was preceded by her husband John E. Hill and son Calvin. She is survived by sons, John, Joseph, James; her brothers, sister, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Julie married her husband, a Navy man, on Dec. 16, 1959 and so began a life of travel and service. Throughout her career as a military wife, she provided unwavering support, including, “holding down the fort”, by taking care of her sons while Dad was away on multiple extended tours of duty. Her support aided Dad as he served our country, and ultimately, he was awarded the highest degree of his career, becoming Master Chief Petty Officer.

Later, she was honored to be invited to become the Ombudsman of the USS Kawishiwi, where she worked tirelessly as the liaison between the entire ships’ dependents and the ships’ Command. Upon Dad’s retirement, Mom received the Certificate of Appreciation from the United States Navy.

In her later years, Julie returned home to Lahaina and worked at Kāʻanapali Beach Club (formerly Embassy Suites), displaying her collection of exotic birds in the hotel lobby for nearly 20 years. Known amongst her friends as, The Bird Lady of Maui, she brought many smiles and shared the Aloha Spirit with countless visitors and kama’ainas, alike. Throughout her life, Julie maintained her love of animals.

Mom, God blessed us with your beautiful spirit and the many gifts you have given to us all. Until we meet again in heaven…Love & Aloha.

Richard Carmine Januzzi

November 14, 1960 – November 28, 2017

Richard Carmine Januzzi, 57, of Kīhei died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. He was born on Nov. 14, 1960 in Selma, Alabama to Richard Carmine Januzzi, and Mariel Macomber and raised in California.

A celebration of life will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului.

Rick was the CEO of All In One Construction Inc., having worked in the construction business his whole life. Rick was a devoted husband and caring friend, who was passionate about the ocean, scuba, fishing, motorcycles and drums. Interests that he enjoyed sharing with those he loved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Lumpkins; son, Dominic Januzzi; step children, Levi Strom and Hannah Nicholls; brother, Michael Januzzi; and step parents, Connie Januzzi and Ed Martin.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Richard Carmine Januzzi, Sr.; Mariel Macomber; and brother, Jay Januzzi.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rick’s name to Project Aware.

William Josephus Coelho

December 11, 1942 – November 23, 2017

William Josephus Coelho, 74, of Makawao, passed away on Nov. 23, 2017 at his residence. He was born on Dec. 11, 1942 in Honolulu.

He worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kula on Jan. 13, 2017.

William is survived by his wife, Carla Coelho; son, William Coelho; daughters, Kerri-Lynn Coelho, Katherine Nohea Coelho-Vermeulen (Kirstyn); niece, Kimberly Holder (Robert Holder); brother, Gary Rickard (LaDawn); and grandsons, Cullen Slavens, Connor Slavens, and Noah Coelho.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Maui located at 400 Mahalani Street in Wailuku in memory of William Coelho.

George “Sonny” Pastrana

July 5, 1928 – November 20, 2017

George “Sonny” Pastrana, 89, of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, and a graduate of “St. Louis High School” on Oʻahu went home to the Lord on Nov. 20, 2017. He was born on July 5, 1928 on Maui.

Services will be held at “The Saint Damien Church” in Kaunakakai on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Family visitation will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Public visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass service will be at 10:15 a.m.

George worked at Libby McNeil & Dole Pineapple Companies as a storeroom clerk. After the pineapple companies closed operations he worked as a “Bell Captain” for “The Sheraton Molokaʻi Hotel” and when the management changed hands he worked for “Colony Resorts Kaluakoi Hotel & Golf Club” before retiring. Goerge was also in The National Guard for many years. His hobbies and interests were going to Las Vegas with his wife “Rita” and their family and loved playing on his favorite slots machines. He loved singing and playing his guitar at family gatherings and also taking is family fishing at Morris Point on the eastside of Molokaʻi. He loved watching his sons, friends and family playing baseball and sometimes he would also be the announcer for the games. He also enjoyed visiting all his children, grandchildren and great-children, but most of all, he loved being with his wife of 59 years, because they were inseparable.

He was pre-deceased in death by his wife “Orietta Rita Reyes Pastrana” (deceased); his sisters, Adeline “Dalina” Yip Chow (deceased), Luminada “Luming” Afalla (deceased) and his parents “Basilio and Consuelo Pastrana” (deceased).

He is survived by his children, Winston G. (Leona) Pastrana, Melvamay L. Benjamin (Ed Sato), Debra M. Reys, LaVerne R. (Michael) Ribao, Lois L. (Johann) Acosta, Annette R. (Joe) Davis, Lorna C. (Terry) Simonson, Clayton C. Pastrana, Malcolm L. Pastrana and their only grandchild that grew up living here on Molokaʻi that helped me to raise Triston Spencer Pastrana, 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Also survived by his sisters Rosinda “Cinda” Patungan, Natividad “Nettie” Espinueva, Florita “Fita” Facuri and his brother Theodore “Teddy” Pastrana.

Big Island Obituaries

Randal William Fisher

December 29, 1955 – December 7, 2017

Randal William Fisher, 62, of Hilo passed away Dec. 7, 2017 in Hilo. Randal was born Dec. 29, 1955 in Kirkland, Washington. Randal was a Handy Man.

Celebration will be announce at a later date.

Survived by his daughter Saya Novinger; father Marvin W. Fisher; mother Audrey (Anderson) Fisher; brother Steve Fisher.

Tri Duy Le

January 24, 1992 – December 5, 2017

Tri Duy Le, 25, of San Diego, California passed away Dec. 5, 2017. Tri was born on Jan. 24, 1992. Tri was an Adventurer.

Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his father Linh Duy Le; mother Mai-anh (Nguyen) Le; brother Lam Duy Le.

Harry Toshio Hori

November 15, 1928 – December 4, 2017

Harry Toshio Hori, 89, of Kohala peacefully passed away on Dec. 4, 2017. Harry was born Nov. 15, 1928. Harry served in the National Guard Reserve and was a retired farmer.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his wife Ellen (Masuyo) Hori; son Samuel (Dana) Hori; daughters Donna (Joseph) Mah, Ann Tamaye; brothers Richard (Janet) Hori, Ted (Chick) Hori, Frank (Nancy) Hori; sisters Yayoi Sano, Margaret Hori; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Cathleen Joyce Carnes

May 17, 1948 – December 2, 2017

Cathleen Joyce Carnes, 69 of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Dec. 2, 2017. She was born in Long Beach, California. Cathleen worked as a teacher/principal/superintendent at Maple Creek School, Humboldt County, Ca.

She is survived by spouse Kent; son Jesse Carnes of Maple Creek, California; daughter Heather Carnes of Ft. Collins, Colorado; brother Gerald (Mary Sue) Compton of San Pedro, California; sister Sheila Jurgensen of Adna, Washington; and two grandchildren, Brayden and Maycee.

Private services will be held.

Yoneko Teruya

October 30, 1936 – November 30, 2017

Yoneko Teruya, 81, of Honomu peacefully passed away Nov. 30, 2017. Yoneko was born on Oct. 30, 1936.

Celebration of life will be on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Her Memorial services will be from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary 570 Kinoole Street Hilo, Hawaii 96720. Inurnment will follow at Alae Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. at 1033 Hawaii Belt Road.

Survived by niece Donna Takara; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Herman “Sabino” Martines

November 11, 1967 – November 26, 2017

Herman “Sabino Martines, 50, of Kailua-Kona passed away on Nov. 26, 2017 in Hilo. Herman was born on Nov. 11, 1967.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Survived by his wife Lori L. Martines of Kaumana; daughters Natasha (Dustin) Bondallian of Pepeekeo, Sabrina (Brittney) Martines of Keaʻau, Sierra (Chaz) Martines of Kaumana; brothers Patrick (Claylyn) Martines of Keaʻau, Jason (Tabitha) Martines of Kailua-Kona, Bereten Cachero of Hilo, Ashton Martines of Kailua-Kona,; sisters Roberta (Gary) Martines of Keaʻau, Marilyn (Daniel) Pakele of Hilo, Ashlyn Martines, Ashley Wendy Stephens Kailua-Kona; mother-in-law Barbara Bondallian; four grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Edward Joseph Pina

January 23, 1950 – Novemeber 24, 2017

Edward Joseph Pina, 67, of California peacefully passed away Nov. 24, 2017. Edward was born on Jan. 23, 1950. Edward was a retired cook.

Private services held.

Survived by partner for life Deanette M. Staudinger; daughter Shelena Carruth; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Bernie “Ben” Coloma Abella

August 30, 1971 – November 19, 2017

Bernie “Ben” Coloma Abella, 46, Papaʻaloa passed away Nov. 19, 2017 in Hilo. Bernie was born Aug. 30, 1971. Bernie was an Adult Correction Officer at HCCC in Hilo.

Celebration of life will be on Saturday, Dec. 16,2017 at St. Anthony’s Church at 35-2095 Old Mamalahoa Hwy. Laupahoehoe or call (808) 962-6538. Visitation is from 8 to 10 a.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Alae Cemetery at 1033 Hawaii Belt Road Hilo.

Survived by wife Cherylann Abella; son Kamakani Abella; hanai son Karlin Abella-Kelsom; daughter Sharrise Hanabaga-Abella; father Bernaldo Abella; mother Modesta Coloma Abella; sister Josefina (Derek) Aurio; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.