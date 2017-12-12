Maui Crime Dec. 3 – 9, 2017: Burglaries, Break-Ins, TheftsNikki Schenfeld · December 12, 2017, 11:37 AM HST (Updated December 12, 2017, 11:40 AM) · 0 Comments
Maui police responded to 16 burglaries, 10 vehicle thefts and 27 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 3-9, 2017.
Burglaries decreased 11% from the week before when 18 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased from the week before when 15 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 13% from the week before when 31 incidents were reported.
Of the 10 vehicle thefts, four have since been recovered.
The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:
16 Burglaries
Ha‘ikū
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 8:15 a.m.: 300 block of Pauwela Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry
- Monday, Dec. 4, 1:36 p.m.: 7900 block of Hāna Hwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry
- Monday, Dec. 4, 6:03 p.m.: 2200 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
- Monday, Dec. 4, 6:06 p.m.: 700 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8:22 p.m.: 600 block of Mopua St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
Makawao
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4:25 p.m.: 1169 Makawao Ave at Maui Hands, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary
Kahului
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4:18 p.m.: N Firebreak Rd/Pulehu Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:37 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kunihi Ln, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
Waikapū
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7:22 p.m.: 1400 block of Kilohi St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry
Wailea
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10:05 a.m.: 100 Wailea Golf Club Dr at Gannon’s Restaurant, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry
Lahaina
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10:54 a.m.: 305 Keawe St at Lahaina Gateway, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry
Kula
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:28 p.m.: 100 block of Waimele Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
Pukalani
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 12:03 p.m.: 0-100 block of Loha St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
Waiehu
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 9:44 p.m.: 700 block of Malaihi Rd, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry
Kīhei
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 3:20 p.m.: 1600 block of Halama St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry
Wailuku
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 5:37 p.m.: 1800 block of Wells St, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary
10 Vehicle Thefts
Kula
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 8:20 a.m.: 600 block of Holopuni Rd, Golf Cart
Wailuku
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:08 p.m.: 1700 block of Lower Main St, MRM270, 2008 Ford Ranger, White – RECOVERED
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 11:54 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at Maui Memorial Hospital, LAJ841, 2003 Dodge Caravan, White – RECOVERED
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 11:54 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at Maui Memorial Hospital, LHJ948, 1999 Dodge Dakota, Blue
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 11:38 a.m.: 0-100 block of Mission St, M81712, 2012 Genuine Moped, Red/Black
Pāʻia
- Monday, Dec. 4, 9:40 a.m.: 100 block of Aleiki Pl, GRG298, 1996 Nissan Pickup, Gray
Kahului
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10:46 a.m.: 865 W Mokuea Pl at Budget RAC, LFF752, 2015 Lincoln Navigator, Black – RECOVERED
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8:24 a.m.: 312 Alamaha St at Ali‘i Linen, LAJ841, 2003 Dodge Caravan, White – RECOVERED
Kāʻanapali
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 11:33 a.m.: 45 Kai Ala Dr at Maui Kāʻanapali Villas parking area behind main office, Golf Cart, Black/White
27 Vehicle Break-Ins
Mākena
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 6:25 p.m.: Mākena Rd at Maluaka Beach Park, 2010 Lincoln MKX, White
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1:51 p.m.: Mākena Alanui Rd at Poolenalena Beach, 2017 Hyundai Elantra, Silver
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2:11 p.m.: White Rock Beach Rd at White Rock Beach, 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, Black
- Friday, Dec. 8, 6:13 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Third Entrance, 2002 Jeep Wrangler, Yellow/Black
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:05 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Second Entrance, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White
Nāpili
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 1:26 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, 2001 Jeep Wrangler, Red
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:46 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Breakers north-end covered parking lot, 1997 Jaguar XK8, Red
Kīhei
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:19 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Kewakapu Beach South, 2007 Ford Taurus, Silver
Kapalua
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:49 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2016 Nissan Altima, Gray
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:05 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2016 Ford Mustang, Silver
Kahului
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:11 p.m.: Alahao St/Kaa St on Alahao St, 2000 Dodge RAM 2500, Blue
- Sunday, Dec. 3, 4:11 p.m.: 111 Keopuolani Dr at Keopuolani comfort station 3 parking lot, 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-250, White
- Monday, Dec. 4, 5:02 p.m.: 161 S Wakaea Ave at Imua Family Services, 2013 Honda Civic, White
- Friday, Dec. 8, 1:58 p.m.: 281 Amala Pl approx .25 miles east of Kahului Wastewater Reclamation, 2005 Ford F-150, Blue
- Friday, Dec. 8, 3:51 p.m.: Aalele St/Keolani Pl at dirt construction parking lot, 2002 Dodge RAM 2500, Silver
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 2:20 p.m.: 50 Hookele St at Petco, 1995 Honda Accord, Tan
Lahaina
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3:49 p.m.: 632 Front St at Pāʻia Fish Market Lahaina rear paid parking lot, 2013 Dodge RAM 1500, Black
- Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2:11 p.m.: 11087 Honoapiilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail Lahaina, 2017 Nissan Rogue, Red
Pāʻia
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:54 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2016 Chrysler 200, Gray
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:44 p.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pāʻia Youth Center, 2015 Nissan Altima, White
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:12 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White
Māʻalaea
- Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2:19 p.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd at Māʻalaea Harbor, 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser, Silver/Cream
- Thursday, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:28 p.m.: 10600 Honoapiilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail Māʻalaea, 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, Silver
Wailea
- Friday, Dec. 8, 10:22 p.m.: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr at Shops at Wailea, 1995 Ford F-150, Green
Wailuku
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:46 a.m.: 790 Eha St at Sac and Save, 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, White
Kāʻanapali
- Saturday, Dec. 9, 3:56 p.m.: 2453 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Whalers Village, 2017 Ford Fusion, White