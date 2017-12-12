Maui police responded to 16 burglaries, 10 vehicle thefts and 27 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 3-9, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 11% from the week before when 18 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased from the week before when 15 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 13% from the week before when 31 incidents were reported.

Of the 10 vehicle thefts, four have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

16 Burglaries

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Dec. 3, 8:15 a.m.: 300 block of Pauwela Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Dec. 4, 1:36 p.m.: 7900 block of Hāna Hwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Dec. 4, 6:03 p.m.: 2200 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Dec. 4, 6:06 p.m.: 700 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8:22 p.m.: 600 block of Mopua St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Makawao

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4:25 p.m.: 1169 Makawao Ave at Maui Hands, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Kahului

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4:18 p.m.: N Firebreak Rd/Pulehu Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:37 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kunihi Ln, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waikapū

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7:22 p.m.: 1400 block of Kilohi St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10:05 a.m.: 100 Wailea Golf Club Dr at Gannon’s Restaurant, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10:54 a.m.: 305 Keawe St at Lahaina Gateway, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:28 p.m.: 100 block of Waimele Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Pukalani

Thursday, Dec. 7, 12:03 p.m.: 0-100 block of Loha St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waiehu

Thursday, Dec. 7, 9:44 p.m.: 700 block of Malaihi Rd, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Kīhei

Saturday, Dec. 9, 3:20 p.m.: 1600 block of Halama St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Saturday, Dec. 9, 5:37 p.m.: 1800 block of Wells St, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

10 Vehicle Thefts

Kula

Sunday, Dec. 3, 8:20 a.m.: 600 block of Holopuni Rd, Golf Cart

Wailuku

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:08 p.m.: 1700 block of Lower Main St, MRM270, 2008 Ford Ranger, White – RECOVERED

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 11:54 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at Maui Memorial Hospital, LAJ841, 2003 Dodge Caravan, White – RECOVERED

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 11:54 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at Maui Memorial Hospital, LHJ948, 1999 Dodge Dakota, Blue

Thursday, Dec. 7, 11:38 a.m.: 0-100 block of Mission St, M81712, 2012 Genuine Moped, Red/Black

Pāʻia

Monday, Dec. 4, 9:40 a.m.: 100 block of Aleiki Pl, GRG298, 1996 Nissan Pickup, Gray

Kahului

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10:46 a.m.: 865 W Mokuea Pl at Budget RAC, LFF752, 2015 Lincoln Navigator, Black – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8:24 a.m.: 312 Alamaha St at Ali‘i Linen, LAJ841, 2003 Dodge Caravan, White – RECOVERED

Kāʻanapali

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11:33 a.m.: 45 Kai Ala Dr at Maui Kāʻanapali Villas parking area behind main office, Golf Cart, Black/White

27 Vehicle Break-Ins

Mākena

Sunday, Dec. 3, 6:25 p.m.: Mākena Rd at Maluaka Beach Park, 2010 Lincoln MKX, White

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1:51 p.m.: Mākena Alanui Rd at Poolenalena Beach, 2017 Hyundai Elantra, Silver

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2:11 p.m.: White Rock Beach Rd at White Rock Beach, 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, Black

Friday, Dec. 8, 6:13 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Third Entrance, 2002 Jeep Wrangler, Yellow/Black

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:05 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Second Entrance, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Nāpili

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1:26 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, 2001 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:46 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Breakers north-end covered parking lot, 1997 Jaguar XK8, Red

Kīhei

Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:19 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Kewakapu Beach South, 2007 Ford Taurus, Silver

Kapalua

Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:49 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2016 Nissan Altima, Gray

Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:05 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2016 Ford Mustang, Silver

Kahului

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2:11 p.m.: Alahao St/Kaa St on Alahao St, 2000 Dodge RAM 2500, Blue

Sunday, Dec. 3, 4:11 p.m.: 111 Keopuolani Dr at Keopuolani comfort station 3 parking lot, 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-250, White

Monday, Dec. 4, 5:02 p.m.: 161 S Wakaea Ave at Imua Family Services, 2013 Honda Civic, White

Friday, Dec. 8, 1:58 p.m.: 281 Amala Pl approx .25 miles east of Kahului Wastewater Reclamation, 2005 Ford F-150, Blue

Friday, Dec. 8, 3:51 p.m.: Aalele St/Keolani Pl at dirt construction parking lot, 2002 Dodge RAM 2500, Silver

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2:20 p.m.: 50 Hookele St at Petco, 1995 Honda Accord, Tan

Lahaina

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3:49 p.m.: 632 Front St at Pāʻia Fish Market Lahaina rear paid parking lot, 2013 Dodge RAM 1500, Black

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2:11 p.m.: 11087 Honoapiilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail Lahaina, 2017 Nissan Rogue, Red

Pāʻia

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:54 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2016 Chrysler 200, Gray

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:44 p.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pāʻia Youth Center, 2015 Nissan Altima, White

Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:12 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Māʻalaea

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2:19 p.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd at Māʻalaea Harbor, 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser, Silver/Cream

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:28 p.m.: 10600 Honoapiilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail Māʻalaea, 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, Silver

Wailea

Friday, Dec. 8, 10:22 p.m.: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr at Shops at Wailea, 1995 Ford F-150, Green

Wailuku

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:46 a.m.: 790 Eha St at Sac and Save, 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, White

Kāʻanapali