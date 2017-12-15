Courtney Brown, Vice President at Island Sotheby’s International Realty shares rare offerings of beachfront homes and lots in Kāʻanapali and Kapalua.

Kapalua Oceanfront and Beachfront Homes and Lots for Sale:

Unlike the Wailea/Mākena area, there are to just eight oceanfront residential homesites that are a part of the Kapalua Resort: five beachfront homesites at Kapalua Place, along with a home situated on Hāwea Point, Alaelae Peninsula, and Mokulēʻia Point.

The quiet enclave of Kapalua Place is comprised of eight lots overlooking the white sandy beach of Oneloa Bay toward Molokaʻi. The gated community was developed in 1989, with spacious homesites ranging from just over a half acre to 1.7 acres.

At the time of this post, there are four offerings at Kapalua Place, one homesite and three homes—all are beachfront. Additionally, the oceanfront home at Alaelae Peninsula is offered for sale.

View Kapalua Place Homes and Lots for Sale

The sales of homes at Kapalua Place have ranged from $6,050,000 ($781/sq. ft.) for the ocean view home at 8 Kapalua Place to $13,900,000 ($1760/sq. ft.) for the beachfront home at 5 Kapalua Place. The oceanfront point sales have ranged from $7,000,000 ($1608/sq. ft.) to $14,000,000 ($1167/sq. ft.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Ala Place Oceanfront and Beachfront Homes and Lots for Sale:

Similar to Kapalua, there are just six beachfront homesites in the Kāʻanapali Resort. The small Kai Ala Place community is nestled along one of my favorite sandy beaches, Kekaʻa Beach, just north of the Sheraton. Four of the homesites are developed. There are just two offerings in this community, a homesite and a home.

The only home to sell at Kai Ala Place is 20 Kai Ala Place which closed in 2002 for $9,750,000. At over 11,000 sq. ft., it is a substantial home, so the sales price/sq. ft. was $880.

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, and should not be relied upon without independent verification. All properties are subject to prior sale, change or withdrawal. Neither listing broker(s) or information provider(s) shall be responsible for any misprints, typographical errors, or misinformation and shall be held totally harmless. Listing(s) information is provided by the REALTORS Association of Maui Inc (C) and is for consumers personal, non-commercial use. Information on this site was last updated (insert publication date). This is not intended as legal or tax advice, and readers are urged to consult with the appropriate professionals to determine the accuracy of information.