The state Department of Transportation will conduct roadwork at various locations throughout Maui this week, resulting in lane closures and alternating lane closures between Dec. 16 and 22, 2017.

Maintenance is planned on the Hāna Highway this week between mile 14 and 15 in Haʻikū. Alternating lane closures will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In Kula, underground utility work is planned on the Kula Highway. Crews will be implementing a lane closure in the southbound direction between Naele and Holopuni Roads from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Roadwork schedules are subject to change without further notice and all projects are weather permitting.