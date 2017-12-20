J. Walter Cameron Center’s Executive Director, César Gaxiola, achieved national recognition as a Certified Nonprofit Executive from the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives.

NANOE Certified Nonprofit Executives demonstrate that they are advocates for major organizational structural and operational change and demonstrate commitment to grow their charity in ways that dramatically transform the communities they serve.

Gaxiola has served as the Executive Director of the JWCC for over 11 years.

“I’m looking forward to applying my work with NANOE to the JWCC so we can best achieve our mission of accelerating social good in our community, now and well into the future,” said Gaxiola. “The nonprofits we serve provide crucial services to so many and we want to make sure they are supported.”

Prior to joining Cameron Center, Gaxiola worked with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. for over 11 years. He began as a Spanish language translator and moved up to Operations Director.

His community affiliations include being the President of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association, District 5000 Rotary Grants Coordinator for Maui; being a member of the Kahului Rotary Club, the Maui Homeless Alliance, Maui Electric Company Integrated Resource Planning Group, the Maui Long Term Care Partnership, President of Maui High School Community Council, President of Na Hale O Maui Affordable Housing Board of Directors and Chair of the Maui County Persons with Disabilities Commission.

The JWCC houses sixteen non-profit agencies that serve a total of 60,000 Maui County residents— which 30,000 are considered low-income. JWCC is a critical component of the infrastructure supporting Maui’s health and social service providers by providing low-cost office and program space.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, more than 250 community groups, ethnic clubs, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and private businesses use the center’s meeting rooms throughout the year attracting over 30,000 attendees.

Current resident agencies include ALU LIKE, Inc., American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, ARC of Maui County, Best Buddies, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Ka Lima O Maui, Legal Aid Services of Hawaii, Maui Chamber of Commerce, Maui Community Mental Health Center, Maui County Office on Aging, Maui Mediation Services, Mental Health America of Maui County, M.E.O’s Kahi Kamali’i program, Nā Keiki o Emalia, and Pacific Cancer Foundation.