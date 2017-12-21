+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Active and health conscious Maui women, Danielle Travis and Molly Palmer were tired of getting sick after their travels. To de-stigmatize wearing a medical mask, they set out to make fashionable travel masks they’d actually want to wear.

After winning First Place in the 2016 Startup Weekend Maui for their idea, they developed “The Barrier Method,” a line of not your run-of the-mill medical masks. The patent-pending masks snap into scarves or bandanas made of luxuriously soft, antimicrobial fabric in a range of colors and patterns. Some have slogans like, “It’s not me, it’s you” or “I Bite.”

Since launching the masks, and wearing them on planes, both women report that they have not gotten sick from travel. The scarves are made for all ages. In fact, Maui snowboarder Lyon Farrell was seen wearing a Barrier Method mask during his travels.

Now, Danielle and Molly plan to incorporate antimicrobial essential oils into the liners of the masks. They launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Barrier Method to fund essential oils testing, research, and product manufacturing. The duo reports that they have until Jan. 6, 2018 to raise $20,000.

With The Barrier Method, they are hoping to change the wellness and travel industry by making face masks a trendy travel necessity.

*Below is a video from The Barrier Method Kickstarter campaign.