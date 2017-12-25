Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Dear Mayor:

Q: When will the construction at Waipuilani Park be completed? The new irrigation system is in, but there is no electricity for the water system to work. The park has not been watered in months—it looks like a wasteland. When will the water be turned on?

It is a shame the condition of the park is so bad and the restoration is long overdue.

Appreciate your soonest attention to this matter. Mahalo.

A: The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) says that the completion of the R-1 Wastewater Reuse project at Waipuilani Park has been delayed by parts ordered for a solar system that will be installed on the roof of the restroom to provide power for the sprinkler valves.

The solar system was determined to be the most efficient way to deal with land issues that precluded the installation of a power pole at the park.

DPR anticipates that the water will be turned back on within the next 60 days.