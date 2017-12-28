Guided Bird Walks at Keālia Pond: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Every Tuesday in January, February and March 2018, a Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge naturalist will offer an hour-long guided bird walk at 9 a.m.

The public is invited to meet at the Keālia Pond Visitor Center located at Mile 6 on Mokulele Highway (Maui Veterans Highway) in Kīhei.

Those in attendance will learn more about the refuge and the migratory and native birds.

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes.

First Saturdays at Keālia Pond: Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3, 2018

Keālia Pond NWR and Visitor Center will be open the first Saturday of the month during January, February, and March 2018.

This family-friendly event features a 10 a.m. guided wetland walk, wildlife viewing opportunities and crafts for the keiki.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m and admission is free. The refuge and visitor center is located at Mile 6 on Mokulele Highway (Maui Veterans Highway) in Kīhei.

Keālia Pond is host to over 30 species of birds, including the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. The refuge has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk in Maui’s largest wetland area. Established in 1992, the wildlife refuge covers over 700 acres between Kīhei and Māʻalaea.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitor center hours are Monday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on federal holidays. The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is open seven days a week from sunrise until 7 p.m, including federal holidays.