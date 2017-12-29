The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division announced the following dates for parents to register their children and have them attend learn-to-swim classes and swim camps.

Class registration is based on a first come, first serve basis and space is limited for each level. For youth classes, parents must register their children in person as their child may need to do a swim assessment to determine level of participation.

Registration locations and dates along with class schedule information are as follows:

New Wailuku Pool – Registration on Jan. 6, 2018, at 8 a.m.

Program dates are Saturdays only from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, 2018.

This class is for infants, toddlers and youth swimmers levels I and II.

Kīhei Aquatics Center – Registration on Jan. 6, 2018, 6 to 8 p.m.

Program dates are from Feb. 11, 2018 to April 21, 2018.

This class is for parent/child, adults and youth swimming levels I to III.

Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool – Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held daily on weekdays only, until the program is filled.

Program dates are from Jan. 21 to March 11, 2018.

This class is for adults, youth swimming levels III and IV.

For more information about the program contact Frances Yamamoto at Aquatics Division, at 270-6138.